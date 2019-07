The planning application for the site in Clifton near Brighouse has been submitted following public consultation, which took place throughout February. We take a look around the how the business park could look like with these pictures.

The proposed Clifton Business Park would be one of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones Pegasus Designs other Buy a Photo

It is supported by Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Calderdale Council, and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. Pegasus Designs other Buy a Photo

The site is located on the eastern edge of Brighouse, at Clifton Common, off Wakefield Road and is close to Junction 25 of the M62. Pegasus Designs other Buy a Photo

The business park development with see new employment uses, roads, footpaths, new drainage infrastructure and landscaping. Pegasus Designs other Buy a Photo

View more