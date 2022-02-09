Talks on pay policy for senior Calderdale Council officers and directors' salary

Calderdale Council’s Governance and Business Committee have recommended members approve the Pay Policy Statement for its staff for 2022-23.

This includes published salary details for the council’s most senior officers, including Chief Executive Robin Tuddenham.

Coun Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat) asked whether reference should be made to Mr Tuddenham’s, dual role – since September 2020 he has undertaken duties as Accountable Officer for Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) jointly with his council position.



Councillors also asked what would happen when CCGs are abolished in the spring to be replaced by Integrated Care Systems.

Ian Hughes, the council’s Head of Legal, said the role Mr Tuddenham undertakes with Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group at the moment is not remunerative and the impact on his time was a separate issue to consider.

Coun Megan Swift (Lab, Town) queries what reimbursement the council received for time Mr Tuddenham spent on the health partner duties.

Mr Hughes said in recognition of the time Mr Tuddenham spent on CCG duties the CCG reimbursed 50 per cent of the cost back to the council.

Work was being undertaken to ensure this was also reflected in the arrangements going forward, he said.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) said the important question was about Mr Tuddenham’s time in undertaking two demanding jobs.

Coun Swift said she was feeling uncomfortable discussing the issue without Mr Tuddenham there but Mr Hughes said Coun Leigh had asked a fair question and such concerns had been asked ahead of Mr Tuddenham taking on the health role and it had been approved at council.

There was a lot of overlap and Mr Tuddenham gained knowledge in both areas, and he received significant support from the leadership team.

Coun Barnes agreed it was a valid point councillors should be looking at this and ensure adequate processes were in place to assess the pressure of undertaking the two roles.

Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said it was something councillors should keep an eye on.

“It benefits neither if someone is under so much strain they can do neither job well, or worse, makes themselves ill,” she said.

Figures for senior posts – base salary – are as follows (post holders at time of writing).

Chief executive, Robin Tuddenham, £149,662; Director of Adult Services and Wellbeing, Iain Baines, £121,046; Director of Children and Young People’s Services, Julie Jenkins, £131,951; Head of Finance, Nigel Broadbent, £91,209; Head of Legal and Democratic Services, Ian Hughes, £91,209; Director of Regeneration and Strategy, Shelagh O’Neill, £131,951; Director of Public Services, Zohrah Zancudi, £126,499; Director of Public Health, Deborah Harkins, £109,007; Head of Human Resources and Organisational Development, Jackie Addison, £91,209.

Other posts for which the council publishes salaries include the following.

Assistant Director for Education and Inclusion, £91,209; Assistant Director for Early Intervention and Safeguarding, £100,107; Assistant Director for Adult Social Care Operations, £91,209; Assistant Director for Integrated Commissioning and Partnerships, £91,209; Assistant Director for Economy, Housing and Investment, £91,209; Assistant Director for Customer Services, £91,209; Assistant Director for Neighbourhoods, £91,209; Assistant Director for Strategic Infrastructure, £82,311.