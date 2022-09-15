Temporary service director steps in until new chief takes Calderdale Council position
An interim director is standing in at a key Calderdale Council portfolio until its new permanent chief officer takes over next month.
Anne Flanagan will be acting Director of Adults Services and Wellbeing at Calderdale Council, working four days a week until new the Director Cath Gormally, pictured, takes the reins on October 3.
Stepping in from last month, following the retirement of Iain Baines, who helped steer the authority through the early years of the pandemic, Ms Flanagan is an experienced pair of hands, Calderdale councillors heard.
Speaking to the council’s Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board, she said her appointment was short-term until Ms Gormally starts.
The two have actually worked together in the past and they have a weekly update call, so Ms Gormally will be able to “hit the ground running,” said Ms Flanagan.
She lives in Calderdale – although her latest role has been a contract in Southampton.