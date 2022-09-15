Anne Flanagan will be acting Director of Adults Services and Wellbeing at Calderdale Council, working four days a week until new the Director Cath Gormally, pictured, takes the reins on October 3.

Stepping in from last month, following the retirement of Iain Baines, who helped steer the authority through the early years of the pandemic, Ms Flanagan is an experienced pair of hands, Calderdale councillors heard.

Speaking to the council’s Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board, she said her appointment was short-term until Ms Gormally starts.

Calderdale’s new Director of Adults Services, Cath Gormally, will start in October

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two have actually worked together in the past and they have a weekly update call, so Ms Gormally will be able to “hit the ground running,” said Ms Flanagan.