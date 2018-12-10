The only Calderdale lap dancing club bids to get licence renewed

Calderdale councillors will decide whether or not to renew a lapdancing club’s sex establishment licence.

La Salsa in Silver Street, Halifax, which is described on the renewal application form as a sex encounter establishment, has to apply to renew its licence each year. The current licence runs out on December 12.

There have been no objections to the renewal from West Yorkshire Police or local ward councillors, but objections have been received from the White Ribbon Campaign and the WomenCentre, which is opposite the club, as well as two individual objectors.

Objectors and the applicant have been invited to attend the Licensing and Regulatory Committee meeting at Halifax Town Hall on Monday, December 10, at 6pm.

Councillors can either grant the licence as applied for, grant the licence with additional conditions, or refuse the licence.

