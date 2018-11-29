These 43 restaurants, takeaways and businesses have zero and one-star food hygiene ratings

These are the restaurants, takeaways and premises with the poorest food hygiene ratings in Calderdale.
There are 43 businesses serving food in the town that have a rating that means their hygiene practices require improvement.
Each rating is taken directly from the Food Standard Agency website and is based on the latest inspection published on the government’s food ratings website, whenever that inspection was carried out.
Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the local authority. The officer checks how well the business is meeting the law by looking at:
- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored
- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities
- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.
The top rating means that the business was found to have ‘very good’ hygiene standards. Any business should be able to reach this top rating.
Ratings of two or below mean urgent or major improvements are required.
You can check the ratings of any business at www.food.gov.uk/ratings
Here are the premises with one star food hygiene rating
Abaseen, Queens Road, King Cross
BarBQ2Night, Wharf Street Sowerby Bridge.
Bilawal Halal Meat, Gibbet Street Halifax
Bombay Lounge, Unit 8 Lineholme Mill, Burnley Road, Todmorden
Boothtown News & Booze, Boothtown Road Halifax
Cafe Thai, Stainland Road Halifax
Casa Pizza II, Skircoat Green Road Halifax
Co-Operative Group Ltd, Co-Op Shopping Parade Denholmegate Road, Hipperholme
Dan Benn, Borough Market, Market Street, Halifax
Delicianoz, Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot
Dhesi Khana, Gibbet Street, Halifax
Go Local, Ovenden Road, Halifax
Good Will, Saddleworth Road, Greetland
Grove Inn, Tofts Grove Fold, Rastrick
Halifax Snooker Club, Commercial Street, Halifax
Hank Marvin, Private address: registered with Calderdale local authority
Hebden Bridge Sports & Social Club, Albert Street, Hebden Bridge
Indulge Grill, King Cross Road, Halifax
Johal Bros, Wheatley Lane, Lee Mount
Johals News, Whitegate Road, Siddal
Kings Pizza, Bridge End, Brighouse
Midgehole W M C, New Bridge, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge
Midgley School, Jim Allen Lane, Midgley
Nisa Local, Rochdale Road, Greetland
Nozzy Off Licence, Langdale Street, Elland
Old Ship Inn, Bethel Street, Brighouse
Ovenden Polski Sklep, Ovenden Road, Halifax
Polish Catholic Club, Stainleigh Francis Street, Halifax
Piccos Pizza, Garden Road, Brighouse
Savile Arms, Southgate, Elland
Siddal Off License, Oxford Lane, Siddal
Sowerby Balti House, Towngate, Sowerby
T C Burger, Private address: registered with Calderdale local authority
The Jubilee Refreshment Room, Station Road, Sowerby Bridge
The Original Halifax Spice & Nut Hut, Market Stall, Borough Market
Volunteer Arms, Wakefield Road, Copley
West End Golf Club, Paddock Lane, Halifax
Zulfiqar Foods, Parkinson Lane, Halifax
Zero star ratings
Crusty's, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge
Johal Brothers, Ovenden Road, Halifax
Krunchy's, Crown Street ,Halifax
Luddendenfoot Cricket Club, Clunters Lane, Luddenden Foot
T & C Burgers, Private address: registered with Calderdale local authority
(The ratings are correct as of November 29, 2018)