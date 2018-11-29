These 43 restaurants, takeaways and businesses have zero and one-star food hygiene ratings

These are the restaurants, takeaways and premises with the poorest food hygiene ratings in Calderdale.

There are 43 businesses serving food in the town that have a rating that means their hygiene practices require improvement.

Each rating is taken directly from the Food Standard Agency website and is based on the latest inspection published on the government’s food ratings website, whenever that inspection was carried out.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the local authority. The officer checks how well the business is meeting the law by looking at:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The top rating means that the business was found to have ‘very good’ hygiene standards. Any business should be able to reach this top rating.

Ratings of two or below mean urgent or major improvements are required.

You can check the ratings of any business at www.food.gov.uk/ratings

Here are the premises with one star food hygiene rating

Abaseen, Queens Road, King Cross

BarBQ2Night, Wharf Street Sowerby Bridge.

Bilawal Halal Meat, Gibbet Street Halifax

Bombay Lounge, Unit 8 Lineholme Mill, Burnley Road, Todmorden

Boothtown News & Booze, Boothtown Road Halifax

Cafe Thai, Stainland Road Halifax

Casa Pizza II, Skircoat Green Road Halifax

Co-Operative Group Ltd, Co-Op Shopping Parade Denholmegate Road, Hipperholme

Dan Benn, Borough Market, Market Street, Halifax

Delicianoz, Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot

Dhesi Khana, Gibbet Street, Halifax

Go Local, Ovenden Road, Halifax

Good Will, Saddleworth Road, Greetland

Grove Inn, Tofts Grove Fold, Rastrick

Halifax Snooker Club, Commercial Street, Halifax

Hank Marvin, Private address: registered with Calderdale local authority

Hebden Bridge Sports & Social Club, Albert Street, Hebden Bridge

Indulge Grill, King Cross Road, Halifax

Johal Bros, Wheatley Lane, Lee Mount

Johals News, Whitegate Road, Siddal

Kings Pizza, Bridge End, Brighouse

Midgehole W M C, New Bridge, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge

Midgley School, Jim Allen Lane, Midgley

Nisa Local, Rochdale Road, Greetland

Nozzy Off Licence, Langdale Street, Elland

Old Ship Inn, Bethel Street, Brighouse

Ovenden Polski Sklep, Ovenden Road, Halifax

Polish Catholic Club, Stainleigh Francis Street, Halifax

Piccos Pizza, Garden Road, Brighouse

Savile Arms, Southgate, Elland

Siddal Off License, Oxford Lane, Siddal

Sowerby Balti House, Towngate, Sowerby

T C Burger, Private address: registered with Calderdale local authority

The Jubilee Refreshment Room, Station Road, Sowerby Bridge

The Original Halifax Spice & Nut Hut, Market Stall, Borough Market

Volunteer Arms, Wakefield Road, Copley

West End Golf Club, Paddock Lane, Halifax

Zulfiqar Foods, Parkinson Lane, Halifax

Zero star ratings

Crusty's, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

Johal Brothers, Ovenden Road, Halifax

Krunchy's, Crown Street ,Halifax

Luddendenfoot Cricket Club, Clunters Lane, Luddenden Foot

T & C Burgers, Private address: registered with Calderdale local authority

(The ratings are correct as of November 29, 2018)