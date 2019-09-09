These changes are being made to Calderdale's polling stations and boundaries

A raft of changes to polling stations and boundaries have been approved by Calderdale councillors.

The changes follow a polling district review and they have been approved by the council’s Governance and Business Committee.

Some of them are in response to requests from members of the public.

Local authorities can request a review of boundaries but have to be satisfied a review is necessary.

Council officers said this one had been undertaken because the authority wanted to ensure things were fit for purpose.

The changes include the following.

The polling station at Clifton Methodist Church, Clifton, will be changed to Highmoor Community Centre at Highmoor Crescent, Clifton, to ensure disabled electors have suitable access to a polling station.

Although electors who use the polling station at Castle Hill Primary School, Halifax Road, Todmorden, will not be affected, polling districts Stoodley, Shaw Wood and Castle Hill, will be merged, as the number of polling districts in Todmorden is being reduced from 14 to 12, and the Kilnhurst polling district code will change.

In Greetland, the polling district will see some voters, who live at Branch Road, Gate Head Lane, High Trees Lane, Gardens Farm, Saddleworth Road, Scar Bottom lane, gate Farm, Gate Farm Cottages, Gate House, The Coach House, Syke House Lane, Trenance Gardens and Upper Ellistones Court moving into the Sunnybank polling district, which uses Sunnybank School Annexe polling station – previously they have been in Greetland polling district using the Greetland Community Centre polling station.

At Holmfield, Halifax, the polling station at St Andrew’s Church, Beechwood Road, is due to close and works are under way at Illingworth ARLFC Sports Club as an alternative, the change expecting to be effective from next May unless works are completed sooner.

A similar situation arises at Claremount, Halifax, where the polling station at Belgrave Social Club is about to close and an alternative is being sought.

Although a small section of boundary between two north Halifax polling districts is being redrawn, affecting some homes at Manger Gardens and Garside Drive, the properties will remain in the Moorside polling district, which uses the polling station at Halifax RUFC’s Ovenden Park.

A boundary revision at Warley Road, Halifax, which uses polling stations at St Hilda’s Church, Gibraltar Road, and at Queen’s Road Neighbourhood Centre, affecting 36 properties in Gibbet Street, Gibraltar Road, Parish Lea, Parish View, Hopwood Lane, Club Cottage, Upper Kingston, Buckland Place, and Peace Place, will allocate them to their nearest polling station.

A new boundary between two polling districts in Rastrick will see voters who live at Toothill Bank, Toothill Avenue, Toothill Lane, Greystone Court, Lyndhurst Grove, Lyndhurst Avenue, Long Ridge and Huddersfield Road will now form part of the larger Carr Green polling district – and following a number of requests that Carr Green Primary School no longer be used, electors there will now use Rastrick Bowling and Social Club at Toothill Bank.

Electors who will be moved to a polling station nearer their homes in Orchard Rise, using Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School at St Peter’s Avenue, Sowerby Bridge.

A home at Birdcage Hill, Skircoat, Halifax, will be brought into its allocated polling district at Skircoat Green, which uses the polling station at All Saints Parish Hall, Godfrey Road.

At Sowerby Bridge, Tuel Lane Infant School at Clay Street does not have a level or disabled access and therefore the polling station is being switched to Hill Crest Bowling Club.

A temporary polling station was in use at the Tower House Hotel, Master Lane, Pye Nest, Halifax, for Spring Edge electors due to Halifax Fire Station being unavailable, but it will now revert to the fire station following representations.

Langfield polling district voters in Todmorden will now use the School House at Shade Primary School, Knowlwood Road – Todmorden Town Hall has previously been used for two polling districts, causing confusion at combined elections as well as administrative issues.

Also in Todmorden, redrawing of a boundary means Stannally Farm, Stoney Royd Lane, will now use the Fielden Centre, Ewood Lane, polling station.

In Halifax’s Warley ward, a small section of boundary has been redrawn to include newly built homes at Fountain Head Road will use the polling station at Long Can Hall, Ovenden Wood Road.

It was decided not to make changes in several other areas where requests and complaints had been made.