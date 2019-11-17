This is how many complaints about Calderdale Council were taken to the Ombudsman

Figures have been released on how many complaints about Calderdale Council were taken to the Ombudsman in 2018-19

In the last full council year 61 complaints and inquiries were taken the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, down from 71 in 2017-18.

Ultimately nine of those which reached investigation stage were upheld, down from 14 the previous year.

Calderdale Council’s Governance and Business Committee heard that it should be noted that the number of decisions made differed from the number of complaints, with some of the latter being carried over from previous years.

In 2018-19, 66 decisions were made compared to 69 the previous year, with 28 of the 66 closed at initial inquiry point, 43 per cent of those because the Ombudsman decided the complaint was not warranted.

The figures for cases taken the Ombudsman in 2018-19 show 12 related to adult care services, nine about benefits and tax, one was involving a corporate matter, 18 were related to education and children’s Services (and were discussed separately by the council’s Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Board), eight were about environmental services, four related to highways and transport and nine were about planning and development.

Nineteen detailed investigations were carried out by the Ombudsman, advice was given in one case, and 16 were referred back to be resolved locally.

Of the nine investigations were upheld, one related to adult care services, one to corporate services, four to education and children’s services, one to environmental services and two to housing issues.Eight of the nine were remedied, four financially, with the remaining one in process, councillors heard. The council has a 100 per cent remedy compliance record.

The council publishes its complaints figures – not all local authorities do, they were told.