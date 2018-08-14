This is how the Beech Hill tower blocks will be demolished

The imposing tower blocks on the Beech Hill estate which have stood empty for more than 10 years are set to be demolished - but how will it be done?

Meet the team who will demolish the Beech Hill tower blocks



Rhodar, a leading specialist enabling works provider will be in charge of demolishing the three 18 storey tower blocks.

So how will the demolition be done?

Up to 80 Rhodar operatives are scheduled to work on the internal strip out and subsequent top down deconstruction of the tower blocks, along with a 65-metre super high reach excavator, of which only a handful exist in the UK.

The excavator will remove approximately 10 storeys from each block, allowing further high reach kit to demolish the remaining structures.

Four excavators ranging from 21 to 40 tonnes will be on hand to process site materials and the existing concrete and rubble will be recycled on site into a specific engineered fill material that will then be used to create a development platform for the next level of regeneration.

This will contribute to a significantly reduced carbon footprint for the project by minimising vehicle movements in and around the project area.

Rhodar will also utilise special water jets attached directly to the demolition equipment in addition to state-of-the-art mist cannons to mitigate dust migration generated from the demolition works.

The site clearance is expected to take 64 weeks with main demolition works commencing in January 2019.

What the scheme will bring?

The project will see 113 construction jobs created. A total of 114 new homes will be built of which 57 affordable homes will be created to meet local housing needs.

Cost of the scheme

The total delivery cost of the project is £21.813 million, this will be funded through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Calderdale Council, other public sector funding including from Homes England, and a contribution from Together Housing Association.

Key dates

It is hoped that once the site is cleared in 2019, housing building work can start on site in January 2020 with a completion date of May 2022.