This is the five year plan to improve Calderdale's play areas

Play areas in Calderdale are set for a significant boost with improvements planned across the borough.

Calderdale Council is allocating £150,000 each year for the next five years to improve existing play facilities, replacing old equipment and repairing and refreshing sites across the borough.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhoods Services, Councillor Susan Press, said: “Young people have told us how important it is to have good quality local play areas, so I’m pleased we’ve been able to invest in this extensive programme of improvements.

“Sites across the borough will be refurbished with exciting new equipment and an improved look.

“Having a variety of good equipment can also encourage young people to be more active, contributing to our Active Calderdale mission to help more people be more active, more often.”

The Council manages and maintains 110 play areas and funding will be allocated after assessing each site’s current condition and age.

Whinney Hill Estate Play Area near Brighouse will be the first site to be completely refurbished.

Initial work has already taken place to improve the access in and out of the play area, and work has now started to install new equipment on site.

New additions will include climbing frames for toddlers and juniors as well as swings, springy rockers and a spinning pole. Work should be completed by the end of October.

The next phase of improvements later in the month will focus on the Upper Valley, with planned improvement in Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Walsden. Further work will take place throughout the next five years.