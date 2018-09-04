This is where Elland market could be relocated to boost trade

Elland market could be on the move to a more spacious venue to accommodate more stall holders.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Markets Working Party heard that until recently Elland Market had just housed two stalls but following consultation with Elland Town Board to relocate it to another site there were now 14 regular stallholders, its full capacity.

Work is now ongoing to move it to a bigger site that can hold up to 30 stalls and once relevant Traffic Regulation Orders are sorted out, it could happen within six to nine months, members heard.

The market has been there before – the proposal is to relocate the market back near the old swimming pool site where it used to be.

In the meantime, the market, which members advised officers should be known as Elland Charter Market as it was the only one in the borough with that status, will have an electrics upgrade at the current site in Southgate.

Members were also shown proposed plans to upgrade Sowerby Bridge Market and – with elements giving the opportunity to create an evening market similar to those in Spain or Greece if required or as a “cafe society” space – and Brighouse Market, with council representatives due to meet with the site’s landowner to discuss the lease on the land.