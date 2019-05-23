This is who Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin appear alongside on Question Time this evening

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin will take the BBC Question Time stage in Frome this evening.

She will join chair Fiona Bruce and four other panellists to discuss the political topics of the day on the BBC's flagship political debate show. The other panellists are:

- Simon Jordan

Businessman, broadcaster and former chairman of Crystal Palace Football Club from 2000-2010.

- Miatta Fahnbulleh

Chief Executive of the left-leaning think tank 'The New Economic Foundation' and a one-time advisor to former Labour leader Ed Miliband.

- Camilla Cavendish

Author and Financial Times columnist who was head of policy for former Prime Minister David Cameron.

- Damian Green

Tory MP for Ashford and the first Secretary of State, who worked as pensions secretary from 2016-17.

Question Time will be broadcast from 10:35pm on BBC One and on the radio on BBC 5Live.