This is who people in Yorkshire can vote for in the 2019 European elections

With the Brexit deadlock showing no signs of ending, it looks ever more likely that the UK will still be in the European Union on May 23 and will be obliged to elect representatives to the European Parliament. So how do the elections work and who is standing for election in Yorkshire?





There are 751 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs). Of those, 73 represent the UK, with six for Yorkshire and the Humber. Each country is allocated a set number of seats, roughly depending on the size of its population. The UK’s MEPs represent different regions of the country. Again this is according to proportional representation with the regions with more people getting more MEPs.



According to the European Parliament, MEPs are a nation's elected representatives in the EU and they represent your interests and those of your city or region in Europe. They listen to people with local and national concerns, interest groups and businesses, and can question and lobby European leaders. As part of the European Parliament they decide on the EU budget and influence how EU money is spent.

Yorkshire MEPs Linda McAvan and Jane Collins won't stand in May's European Parliament elections





The current MEPs for Yorkshire and the Humber, who took office on July 1, 2014, are Jane Collins (Ukip), Linda McAvan (Labour), John Procter (Conservative), Amjad Bashir (Conservative), Richard Corbett (Labour) and Mike Hookem (Ukip). Jane Collins and Linda McAvan have both said they won't stand. While most UK MEPs are also members of a national party, once in the European Parliament they sit in one of eight political groups which include MEPs from across the EU who share the same political affiliation.



Member states can run elections to the European Parliament according to their own national laws and traditions, but they must stick to some common rules. MEPs must be elected using a system of proportional representation - so, for example, a party which gains a third of the votes wins a third of the seats. In the UK, each political party can field up to six candidates, ranked in order - meaning that if a party wins two seats in any region its top two candidates are elected.

The Yorkshire Post says: Brexit limbo points to election misery for Tories





If you want to vote in the UK you must register by May 7. You only need to register once - you do not need to register separately for every election. You must register again if you’ve changed address, name or nationality.



Here are the candidates for Yorkshire and the Humber - ranked in order



Change UK – The Independent Group



Diana Paulette Wallis

Juliet Lodge

Sophia Bow

Joshua Paul Malkin

Rosanne Clare McMullen

Steven Wilson



Conservative and Unionist Party



John Michael Procter

Amjad Bashir

Michael James Naughton

Andrew Lee

Matthew Graham Freckleton

Sue Pascoe



English Democrats



David Stewart Allen

Tony Stewart Allen

Joanne Allen

Fiona Allen



Green Party



Magid Magid

Alison Clare Teal

Andrew Varah Cooper

Louise Houghton

Lars Martin Kramm

Ann Christine Forsaith



Labour Party



Richard Graham Corbett

Eloise Karen Todd

Mohammed Jawad Afzal Khan

Jayne Marie Allport

Martin Trevor Mayer

Alison Louise Hume



Liberal Democrats



Shaffaq Mohammed

Rosina Jane Robson

James Christopher Blanchard

Sophie Jane Thornton

James Douglas Baker

Ruth Christine Coleman-Taylor



The Brexit Party



John Longworth

Lucy Elizabeth Harris

Jake Pugh

James Rupert Heartfield

Andrew Allison

Christopher Barker



The Yorkshire Party



Chris Whitwood

Mike Jordan

Jack Carrington

Laura Marie Walker

Bob Buxton

Dan Cochran



UK Independence Party



Mike Hookem

Gary Colin Shores

John Robert Hancock

David Alan Dews

Graeme Boyd Waddicar

Clifford Parsons