Thousands sign petition to reverse changes to Calderdale parking charges

In 2020 Calderdale Council’s Cabinet agreed to extend charging hours – including later into the evening in Halifax – in some parts of Calderdale and these began to be rolled out last October.

At the full Calderdale Council, a councillor presented a petition of 2,049 signatures calling for their reversal.

Coun Jacob Cook (Con, Greetland and Stainland) said many of those signing the petition were from out of the area but came to Halifax to shop.

People have signed a petition against recent changes to car parking charges

He said the petition had been started after comments made by the council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), after the issue had been raised previously, that there had been little resistance to the charges, which she said were modest.

“This petition demonstrates that there is in actual fact a large amount of resistance to these parking charges and we would call on the Cabinet to review the parking charges and indeed to reverse them,” said Coun Cook.

Coun Lynn said in November that the extension of charging hours into the evening and Bank Holidays was a reflection of the demand and quality of premium parking spaces at those times and increasing demand for spaces.

Other petitions presented to the council included one containing 600 signatures submitted by Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) on behalf of residents of Cragg Vale and Mytholmroyd, who wanted the 900 and 901 bus services reinstated.

The routes these served were vital ones for young people going to primary and secondary schools and colleges, in addition to older people and those who were socially isolated, he said, asking the council do everything it can as an authority and lobby the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Metro to reinstate services.

A petition signed by 210 people have asked for swings to be reinstated at a green space children play on near Boxhall Road, Elland.

Coun John Ford (Con, Elland) said this was the only green space in the area for children to play and earlier in the pandemic the swings there had been taken away.

Coun Ford said residents had lobbied for their return but so far to no avail.

Hopefully as we move towards summer young people would be able to play out and returning the swings would help them enjoy themselves, he said.