Three-storey Calderdale care home plan on former grammar school site

Plans have been revealed to demolish a former Calderdale grammar school to create a three-storey care home

Torsion Care has submitted proposals for a three storey, 66-bed new care home in Hipperholme.

The project would see the demolition of the former Hipperholme Grammar School building on Wakefield Road.

The school revealed in 2017 that it would be starting the new term under one roof as it merged its junior and senior school onto its existing site in Bramley Lane.

As a result of its ‘one site, one vision, one future’ mission, work took place to transform the school to accommodate three to 16-year-olds and welcome junior school pupils through its doors after unveiling its new look in October 2017.

Following the transformation, Hipperholme Grammar School’s junior school site in Wakefield Road went up for sale.

In January this year planning agents Moreton-Deaking Associates, on behalf of Leeds-based contractors Torsion Group, submitted a proposal to Calderdale Council to build housing called ‘Watkins Place’ which will include 15 high-quality detached and semi-detached properties on the site.

However, new plans have now been submitted for the care home facility.

If plans are approved the company hopes to start construction work later this year.