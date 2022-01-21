Time is running out for Calderdale taxi drivers to apply for support scheme

Since April 2021, the Council has offered Calderdale taxi and private hire drivers the opportunity for free licence renewals for three years, in recognition of the severe impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on many local firms.

To date, nearly £150,000 of driver renewal fees have been paid out by the scheme supporting over 400 drivers. Those who haven’t yet applied are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Councillor Silvia Dacre, said: “Our local taxi and private hire drivers have done an amazing job throughout the pandemic, working on the frontline to help keep Calderdale moving - supporting local residents, healthcare staff and assisting with transport to vaccine sites.

Taxi drivers in Calderdale

"To acknowledge this commitment, we want to make sure as many drivers as possible take advantage of our Taxi Support Scheme to cover the cost of their licence renewal.

“I’m pleased that many drivers have already applied, but there are still a number who we believe to be eligible but haven’t yet submitted an application. I urge these drivers to visit our website to apply or get in touch as soon as they can, as the deadline for us to be able to use the Government’s grant support is fast approaching.

"We’ll also be contacting operators as an extra reminder.”

The funding for the scheme has been provided from the Government’s Additional Restrictions Grant.

To be eligible for the Taxi Support Scheme, drivers must submit their applications to renew their licence before the closing date of March 15 2022.

The Taxi Support Scheme means that every taxi driver who wants to renew their licence will be offered a free, three-year licence, plus the cost of their DBS check.

Those drivers who are not yet due to renew are also eligible to apply early to benefit from the scheme.

Drivers who haven’t yet applied are being contacted to ensure as many as possible can get the support available to help them through the ongoing impact of COVID-19.