Todmorden ‘glamping’ pods could boost farm sustainability and town's businesses
A ten “glamping” pod site could help the sustainability of an upper Calder Valley farm and boost businesses in Todmorden.
Esther Horsfall has applied to Calderdale Council seeking planning permission for the project at Shoebroad Farm, Shoebroad Lane, Todmorden.
A supporting document to the planning application says a mixture of large and small glamping pods, described as modest in size with all pod sites sitting comfortably within and against densely wooded surroundings, are planned.
Each would have a double bedroom with a sitting area, larger pods having a sink provided.
The document, compiled by Moreton Deakin Construction, says the pods will provide “high quality and comfortable accommodation, complementing that already offered at Shoebroad Barn.”
The woodland lodge-style pods will be designed to “work with the land rather than overwhelm it” with pathways in the site following contour lines where possible, established trees retained where possible, and, where not, replanting with native species to give a net uplift in number.
No existing paths will be interrupted by new construction or boundary treatments, says the statement.
If approved, the pods will provide an income which will help the upkeep of farm and grounds, strengthening a sustainable future, in a rural setting which is nevertheless very close to Todmorden town centre, benefiting local businesses by introducing extra footfall, it says.
The statement argues National Planning Policy Framework recommends green belt be utilised to enhance “beneficial” use of land, including outdoor recreation.
The application, number 22/00756/FUL, can be viewed on Calderdale Council’s Planning Portal.