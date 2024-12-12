'Tough year ahead' warning as Calderdale Council faces its toughest spending choices yet
Although savings targets are being met, cabinet members heard, they are being outstripped by rising demand and cost of care packages councils legally have to provide.
The latest financial review for the current year shows an in-year budget deficit of £10.8m - up from the £8.4m estimated after the first quarter, for 2024-25.
A recent council U-turn on winter gritting savings means another £300,000 has to be found from elsewhere in the budget.
But by far the biggest issues are costs involved in providing all-age care packages.
These range from places for children with special needs and disabilities to social care provided for residents of all ages where demand is outstripping budgets despite extra financial provision for increases budgeted for in 2024-25, councillors heard.
Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said these were now accounting for around 72 per cent of the authority’s day-to-day spending.
Everything else, for example emptying the bins and gritting the roads, has to come out of the remaining 28 per cent.
“It’s an exceptionally tough year,” she said.
Finding the extra cash will mean finding savings – possibly including service cuts – when councillors set next year’s budget early in the New Year.
The council will learn what its financial settlement from the new Government will be this month.
Coun Tim Swift, cabinet member for Public Health, said: “It isn’t about spending money frivolously, it is about the demand for services where legislation gives people a right to expect a certain service.”
But funding given to councils by Governments did not match this demand and there were no easy fixes, said Coun Swift (Lab, Town).
“To deny people those services is not an option.
“This is going to be a tough year and a tough budget and we should’t underestimate it,” he said.
Earlier in the cabinet meeting’s question time, Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) described the situation as “dire” and criticised council plans to borrow money for capital schemes – around £50m over the next three years.
