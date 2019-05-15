Townhouses and apartment plan for Hebden Bridge mill to go before committee

Proposals to convert a town centre mill into ten townhouses and ten apartments – plus new-building four more apartments – will come before councillors for determination this month.

Worthington Homes Ltd have applied to Calderdale Council for permission to convert Melbourne Mill, Melbourne Street, Hebden Bridge, into the homes plus the four new apartments.

But 15 objections have been received commenting on the application, raising a number of concerns.

Members of the council’s Planning Committee will consider the application on Tuesday, May 21, at Halifax Town Hall (from 2pm).

Objectors to the proposal said the development would reduce street parking for residents, increasing problems, and during construction neighbours would be subject to pollution, dust and movement of construction vehicles.

They were also concerned about how development would affect big public vehicles requiring access to the area including emergency vehicles and bin lorries.

Others said the new build element should be rejected and others argue that an alternative scheme for larger but fewer buildings should be developed.

Privacy concerns from residents whose homes apartments would overlook have also been voiced and others say there are unrealistic expectations that new residents would not have cars and that extra vehicles would park on the other side of the street, reinforcing access concerns for larger vehicles.

But planning officers recommend councillors approve the plan, subject to conditions.

Changes made by the applicant following some heritage issues now met those concerns and in terms of change of use the council’s Business and Economy manager says the building is in a mainly residential area and is no longer suitable for business use.

The site has a previously granted permission but this included a significant S106 financial contribution which rendered development unviable meaning it has been mothballed for ten years, according to the applicant, they say.

Bearing in mind the S106 agreement the previous application was subject to, officers believe a negotiated contribution would be needed which would satisfy concerns.

One letter was neutral about the application, saying reuse of the building is welcomed but loss of a mansard roof is regrettable.

Hebden Royd Town Council has no objection to the application.