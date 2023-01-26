Nicky Chance-Thompson has been Chief Executive of 18th century Calderdale landmark building since 2017, overseeing the development of an outstanding arts, culture and community events programme and transforming the former cloth hall into a global attraction.

Now, Nicky has been been appointed Deputy Chair of The Culture Committee, which comprises of public and private sector members who meet quarterly to discuss and drive forward Mayor Tracy Brabin’s pledge to lead a Creative New Deal for West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Chance Thompson said: “I feel really honoured to have been appointed Deputy Chair of the Mayor’s Culture Committee.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, Halifax, has been appointed as the new Deputy Chair of the region’s Culture Committee

“In these challenging times, the role of culture has never been more important. As well as making a significant economic contribution, culture brings people together, challenges our thinking and makes us feel good.

“I look forward to supporting the Mayor in achieving her ambitions for the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin added: “I’m delighted to welcome Nicky to her new role as Deputy Chair of our Culture Committee. The transformation she has overseen at the Piece Hall is a prime example of how heritage and creativity can be combined to create world-class success for our region.

“Her passion and expertise will be a huge asset in steering West Yorkshire’s mission in helping our creative industries to thrive for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad