Two-home development in Calderdale knocked back by councillors

Mr J. Rawson had applied for permission to build the homes at land to the north of property at Stratton Park, Brighouse.

Members of Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee heard 22 letters of objection and five of support had been received for the application.

Objectors’ concerns included inadequate parking, impact on air quality and access issues, while those in support said more homes were needed.

Planning committee have rejected plans

Planning officers recommended refusal of the application because of open space that would be lost if the proposals went ahead.

The applicant had offered to offset this by releasing another area of land but officers did not feel this was equivalent, nor did a £10,000 proposed offer to fund some play equipment overcome the loss of open space, they said.

Ward councillor Coun Chris Pillai (Con, Rastrick) said he understood a covenant was in place to preserve the land as a public amenity.

“This is the only green space enjoyed by the community as a public asset,” he said.

Coun Pillai said the other green space offer was a bit disingenuous as it was part of the applicant’s own back garden.

If homes were built other nearby residents were also concerned about water run-off onto their property, he added.

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) proposed members accept officers’ recommendation to refuse permission, and the committee agreed.

“I think it is a piece of valuable community land and is an asset to the neighbourhood in that area.

“I believe trees have been planted by the community some years ago and that land should stay exactly as it is,” he said.

At the same meeting councillors agreed to permit variation of a planning condition on an existing permission at Gannex Mill, Dewsbury Road, Elland.