UK set for General Election in December

The UK is gearing up for a general election.

Voters look set to be heading to the polls on December 12 in one of the most uncertain general elections for many decades.

The election comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to deliver Brexit by tomorrow’s self-imposed deadline.

In total, 438 MPs voted for the Bill, with 20 voting against - including Huddersfield Labour MP Barry Sheerman, who called the election "sheer madness".

Currently the Conservative party does not have enough MPs to easily pass new laws.

PM Johnson is now hoping an early election will increase the number of Conservative MPs to make processes easier and continue his plans for Brexit, which has been pushed back again to January 31 next year.

The December 12 election will be the third in three years and the first to be held in December since 1923.