Uncertainty over Calderdale election counts as no suitable venue found for future

For many years now votes cast in Calderdale elections have been counted at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax – the main hall there meets size requirements and smaller ancillary halls have also been called into use on occasion.

Most recently this happened when, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the votes for three elections – the borough elections postponed from May 2020, parish by-elections and the inaugural West Yorkshire Mayoral election – were sorted, verifed and counted there over three days in May.

But with plans to demolish the centre and build a multi-million pound state-of-the-art leisure centre and pool on the site, there is a possibility some of the work may be ongoing by next spring, the council’s Strategy and Performance Scrutiny Board heard.

Election count at North Bridge Leisure Centre

Accordingly, council officers are turning their minds to alternative sites and are open to ideas, says the authority’s electoral services team.

Coun Susan Press (Lab, Todmorden) said it was a concern and using the Shay Stadium, Halifax, in European elections a few years ago had not been ideal.

She wondered if the old way of doing things, when counts were held in each part of Calderdale, for example Todmorden Town Hall, on the night, could be considered.

The council’s Head of Legal Ian Hughes said there was a process to go through and no decision had been taken yet – even in normal scenarios alternatives were explored in case North Bridge was unable for use for whatever reason.

Michelle Brown, the council’s Electoral Services manager, said the Shay had been “very tight” and other premises were being looked at.

Counting in the wards had been stopped following the introduction of the postal vote “on demand” system, which took a long time to process and affected staffing.

Coun Bob Metcalfe (Lab, Town) wondered if the sports hall at Calderdale College, Halifax, might be considered as it was likely to meet size requirement.

Ms Brown said the issue with the college was the timing, with the hall being used for exams at that time of year.