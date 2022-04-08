Union members protest outside Halifax town hall as councillors arrive at meeting

Members of the GMB union spoke to councillors as they made their way into Halifax Town Hall for the final meeting of the full council before May’s local elections.

GMB Yorkshire and North Derbyshire rep Jake O’ Malley, who led the protest, said the union was in formal dispute with the council over dismissal and re-engagement policy he claims the council wants to introduce for its members – specifically concerning asking the council’s enforcement officers to work one weekend in four, but with concerns this could be used with council employees in any directorate.

He claimed the council’s HR department had told the union there would be dismissal and re-engagement elements – to change contracts if the individuals or their union did not agree with the proposed changes – would be included in the negotiations and the union had submitted a letter of dispute to the council over this.

GMB members who lobbied Calderdale councillors at Halifax Town Hall

He said: “Our members are really angry about it – we have spoken to members across the whole council.

“They have raised their concerns with us.

“It is concerning to them it is a precedent that could be used if we don’t get to renegotiate.”

Mr O’Malley said the union had also raised issues of how jobs had evolved over the years, such as in the way some services had merged, for example asking someone who dealt with fly-tipping to become an anti-social behaviour officer.

However, Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive, Robin Tuddenham, said the council was aware of the formal dispute being lodged but questioned the details.

“We are aware of the formal dispute lodged by GMB.

“The details of the dispute as stated by GMB do not represent the council’s position.

“A meeting has taken place with the Labour administration and a further meeting with council officers is taking place shortly,” he said.