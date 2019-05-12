Virtual reality video and breakdown of plans to transform Elland bypass and the Calder and Hebble junction

The next phase of improvement works on the A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield will be decided by a committee but what changes will we see?

The A629 is a key route through the borough, and the planned major upgrade will aim to reduce journey times, relieve congestion and improve pedestrian and cycling accessibility.

Ambitions bridge scheme from Elland bypass (Picture Pell Frischmann)

READ MORE: These photos show how Elland bypass could look in the future with its new bridge and junctions



The plans, funded by the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, focus on the key areas of Huddersfield Road, Stainland Road and Wakefield Road.

Calderdale Council's planning committee will meet on May 21 to discuss the proposals and decide whether or not to approve the plan.

READ MORE: Decision due on multi-million pound Elland bypass bridge and road improvement plans



The proposals target the current pinch point of the Calder and Hebble junction.

Here we break down the improvements and changes to the highway are proposed as part of this application. They include

Extinguishment of the existing link between the A629 and the current mini roundabout at Stainland Road / Wakefield Road.

Removal of the current A629 signal controlled junction at A6026 / A629 Elland Wood Bottom.

A new highway link between the A629 and Stainland Road located across the parcel of land north of the River Calder, incorporating a new structure over the Calder & Hebble Navigation

to facilitate access between the A629 and associated earth works

Widening to two traffic lanes northbound on the A629 to continue the existing two lane provision northbound on the A629 through to the Calder & Hebble junction.

Widening to the east of the A629 to facilitate a segregated single lane southbound through the Calder & Hebble junction, with widening facilitating two full lanes southbound on the

approach to the new junction on the A629 at the new link.

A new signal-controlled junction at Stainland Road / Wakefield Road / A629 to replace the existing mini roundabout. This junction bans the existing right turn movement from the A629

to Wakefield Road, with movements requirement to be completed via the new roundabout at the western end of the A629 / Stainland Road link.

A new structure over the Calder & Hebble Navigation south of the existing mini roundabout to facilitate widening to two full northbound lanes plus a flare on the approach to the new

junction, and a single lane southbound.

Widening to the east of the existing Stainland Road alignment for facilitate two northbound lanes and one southbound lane;

Realignment and widening to two northbound and one southbound lane on Stainland Road north of the existing River Calder bridge to connect to the new roundabout proposed at the

western side of the new link between the A629 / Stainland Road.

A detailed scheme of pedestrian and cycle facilities is included including: toucan crossings, shared footway / cycle ways, connections to the Hebble Trail / Canal Tow Path at the northern end of Stainland Road, maintain the raised promenade on the eastern side of the A629 (realigned in part to facilitate the widening of the A629).

A new bus lane would be provided running northbound on Stainland Road between the river and canal bridges.

Existing bus stops on the link between Stainland Road and A629 would be relocated south of the new junction and the existing northbound bus layby would remain as existing.

A package of Green Street infrastructure has been incorporated into the proposals including restoring woodland planting in the vicinity of the canal bridge and roundabout junction to reflect the existing landscape character introducing woodland blocks to separate and screen infrastructure elements and creation of a range of habitats including woodland, wildflower grassland, swales and wetlands which would reinforce biodiversity in the area.