Watch major milestone in Halifax Borough Market restoration

A major milestone has been reached in the restoration and regeneration of Halifax Borough Market.

The eight sets of gates used to secure the market have all been taken off and refurbished.

To restore the gates to their former glory, each set of gates has been removed and restored by specialist contractors, TOPP & Co.

The process started with the Market Arcade entrance gates in February 2017 and finished this week, as the final set of gates returned to the Market Street entrance.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “The newly restored market gates provide a warm welcome to the market, with their bright colours really lifting the appearance of the entrances.

“The restoration of the gates is just the start of a major programme of investment at the Borough Market.

"We’ve ambitious plans to improve the facilities within the market hall, for both shoppers and traders, whilst retaining the distinctive character of the Grade II* listed building.”

All the gates have been cleaned back to bare metal before repairs have been made using traditional techniques and methods. The gates have then been repainted using specialist paints in a colour scheme agreed by Historic England.

While the gates have been down, the stone work in each entrance to the market has been reset and a new hinge system has installed to make the opening and closing of the gates safer and easier.

Work has now started to clear stalls in the Albany Arcade section of the market hall, to create a flexible space which can be used for entertainment; to provide additional seating; for pop up stalls or even for start-up businesses.