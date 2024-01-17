A Calderdale Council cabinet member says they will liaise closely with FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers while uncertainty surrounds the future of The Shay.

Disposing of the ground was revealed to be one of the cost-saving measures the council is considering, along with cuts to youth services and possible job losses, at a meeting of the cabinet earlier this week.

The council say they need to take drastic action in order to balance the books and might have to cut some services they are not legally obliged to provide.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “The budget proposals, presented by the leader of the council at a cabinet meeting on Monday, included a proposal to end the council’s ownership of the Shay as a saving for the year 2025/26. This is estimated to save the council £161,000.

“The council is legally required to set a balanced budget each year. Based on the council’s current financial forecasts, the local authority is now facing budget deficits of £7.5 million in 2024/5, £6.2 million in 2025/6 and £4.8 million in 2026/27.

“We do recognise the importance of the Shay stadium and its high community value; however, these are extremely challenging financial times. We are now faced with some very difficult choices, but we will always continue to explore all possible options. We are seeking comments from the public in relation to this and other budget proposals and will consider these when determining how to proceed. We will of course liaise closely with both clubs throughout the process.

“The budget proposals will be finalised by the cabinet on Monday 12 February 2024 and the budget will be agreed at the annual budget council meeting on Monday 26 February 2024.

“People can have their say on the proposals by completing the online survey at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals/

“For those unable to access the web form, feedback can also be returned by downloading the form available at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals