'We're the ones that suffer' say Brighouse businesses in parking saga

As soon as on-street parking charges came into force Brighouse traders began their long campaign to halt them and now, half a year on, they can breathe a temporary sigh of relief.

Calderdale Council announced it has put a stop to the charges but it is not known if and when residents will have to pay up again. Desperate traders have been in talks with the council for a while after seeing a dramatic loss in their takings.

For the first part of our Love Your Town series we put Brighouse's high street in the spotlight...

The Halifax Courier is in Brighouse for the first installment of new campaign, Love Your Town.

The Halifax Courier is in Brighouse for the first installment of new campaign, Love Your Town.