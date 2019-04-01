'We're the ones that suffer' say Brighouse businesses in parking saga

As soon as on-street parking charges came into force Brighouse traders began their long campaign to halt them and now, half a year on, they can breathe a temporary sigh of relief.

Calderdale Council announced it has put a stop to the charges but it is not known if and when residents will have to pay up again. Desperate traders have been in talks with the council for a while after seeing a dramatic loss in their takings.

For the first part of our Love Your Town series we put Brighouse's high street in the spotlight...