Where does Calderdale rank in the best borough in the north

Calderdale is in sixth place out of 20 comparable northern boroughs at the half way point of the council year, councillors have been told.

The council’s Cabinet discussed a report into how the council is performing.

View of Halifax from Beacon Hill

Super Key Performance Indicators show Calderdale’s average position of sixth arising from areas of strength but with actions being required particularly in two areas of weakness.

Both men and women in Calderdale as a whole will live longer than many of their counterparts (ranked fourth and fifth respectively), the borough’s adults are more active than anywhere else among the 20 (ranked first) and the council is ranked fourth in terms of the proportion of older people receiving long term adult social care, which means they are getting the care they need but brings budget challenges.

School pupils at “Progress 8” level are performing well (ranked second) and National Vocational Qualification students rank fifth for their progress. A high level of adults with digital skills rank the borough fourth.

Calderdale also scores well for progress made by foundation stage pupil development (tenth), average weekly pay (sixth), employment rate (eighth) and low amounts of mortality attributable to air pollution (seventh).

But areas where improvements need to be made include maintenance on principal roads (14th), crime (16th) and particularly the number of new dwellings built in the borough (18th), the latter being looked at in detail.