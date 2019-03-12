Why Calderdale Council is merging two key services to protect communities and green spaces

A merger of two key Calderdale Council teams will be discussed as the authority continues in its review into enforcement and cracking down on residents' concerns and issues.

Following a recent review of enforcement, the Council is looking to crack down on local issues in a firmer way, with a more streamlined, joined-up process to deal with people’s concerns more quickly and effectively.

READ MORE: “By doing things smarter, we can make more of a difference,” say Calderdale Council after service review

As part of this, two Council services that are key to the quality of life in Calderdale – Highway Maintenance and Safer, Cleaner, Greener – could be integrated into a single new Green Spaces and Street Scene Service.

These services are responsible for keeping neighbourhoods and town centres clean; maintaining parks and open spaces; protecting Calderdale’s distinctive countryside; repairing potholes; dealing with a range of issues on the borough’s roads; and much more.

READ MORE: Enforcement upgrades to tackle Calderdale's fly tipping and abandoned vehicles plight

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, said: “As part of our enforcement review, we have already taken steps to ensure local issues are quickly assessed and passed to the most relevant teams, with a focus on early intervention to stop issues escalating in severity and cost.

"The proposal for a new, integrated team would build on this and help deliver a more seamless, cost-effective service, providing the best possible value for local people.”

READ MORE: The 18 notorious fly tipping hot spots in Calderdale revealed

In December 2018, the Council’s Place Scrutiny Board supported the creation of a new Green Spaces and Street Scene Service, to build on the joint working already taking place between the two existing services, and following the recent combining of Environmental Health, Community Safety and Licensing into one team to ensure stronger enforcement.

If approved by Cabinet, the new service would work on an area team basis, covering the Upper Valley, Lower Valley and Halifax.

READ MORE: Pictures of mountains of rubbish show daily challenges faced by Calderdale's safety wardens



It is hoped these teams would be able to deal with a wide range of issues in their areas responsively and effectively, without having to refer jobs to other parts of the Council.

Opportunities for savings would include sharing resources such as vehicles and equipment, and dealing with issues all at once to limit disruption – for example, repairing potholes, maintaining green spaces, sweeping streets and cleaning gullies at the same time.

The next Cabinet meeting takes place on Monday 18 March at Halifax Town Hall from 6pm.

READ MORE: The top eight pest control callouts in Calderdale revealed