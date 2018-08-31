Why new director posts have been created at Calderdale Council

Two new directors will take up their posts at Calderdale Council in September, following the retirement of Stuart Smith, Director of Adult and Children’s Services.

Iain Baines has been appointed to the newly created post of Director of Adult Services and Wellbeing, whilst Julie Jenkins has been appointed as the Director of Children and Young People’s Services.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift said: “I am delighted that we have been able to appoint two outstanding candidates to these roles, each having over 30 years’ experience in the sector.

"They will take forward the work Stuart has led over the past seven years on improvement and delivery of the best outcomes for those who rely on our intervention and support in Calderdale. This will be in support of our Council objectives and our aspirations as a place as part of Vision 2024.”

The new Director roles replace the joint post of Director for Adult and Children’s Services, which was created in 2016.

The Council said that since then there has been a significant shift in the scale, breadth and expectation of this statutory role both locally and nationally, the Council approved the creation of the two posts.

The development of Calderdale Cares with the increased integration of health and social care services, the current budget challenges and the growing pressures from increasing demand on the social care sector which must be managed, merit a dedicated Director of Adult Services and Wellbeing the Council added.

Sheffield born Iain Baines was previously the Council’s Head of Adult Social Care and held the Statutory Director role for Adult Social Services.

He qualified as a social worker in 1986 and has a broad range of experience, having worked for both local authorities and the voluntary sector.

Mr Baines has previously been the Chair of Skills for Care in Yorkshire and Humber (the Sector Skills Council for Adult Social Care) and is currently a member of the Health Education England Board for the North.

“I am extremely proud and humbled to have been appointed the Director of Adult Services and Wellbeing in Calderdale," he said.

“Having worked here since 2013, Calderdale has definitely got under my skin.

"The towns and villages, the architecture and stunning scenery make this a great place to be. And our staff, services and partners are so committed and passionate about doing the best they can for the people of Calderdale.”

Julie Jenkins was born in Cardiff and brought up in Barry, South Wales. She was inspired to become a social worker by her mother, who joined the profession once her children had grown up.

She moved to Leeds to take up her first social work post in 1988 and since then has always lived and worked in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

She has held posts as the Assistant Director for Children’s Social Work Services in East Riding, Bradford and Calderdale over the past eleven years.

As the new Director of Children and Young People’s Services, Julie Jenkins said: “I fell in love with the beautiful borough of Calderdale and moved here two years ago to be twenty minutes from Halifax, as I knew this is where I wanted to work and stay. The towns, the Piece Hall, the vibrant culture and fantastic people – why work anywhere else?

“I know that Calderdale is already a great place to grow up; we have good schools, nurseries and support for families. But we are ambitious and we want Calderdale to be the best borough in the North.

“My focus will be on making sure children are ready to start school at five, and that young people are qualified with the skills they need to have a fulfilling career when they leave school.

“It sounds simple, but it will require leadership and passion, and building upon our strong relationships with our key partners within schools, businesses, the Police and health services.”