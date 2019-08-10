Why this Halifax takeaway has been refused an alcohol related licence

A takeaway which wanted to deliver booze with late night orders has had an off-licence application refused.

Mr Rajendra Sharma was granted a premises licence by Calderdale Council’s Licensing Sub-committee to serve late night refreshment at Frankies, Silver Street, Halifax, from 11pm to 3am, Sunday to Thursday, and 11pm to 5am, Friday and Saturday – but councillors said “no” to an application asking for permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises during the same hours.

West Yorkshire Police objected to the off-licence application because they did not believe it would meet some or all of nationally-set licensing objectives.

These are prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance and protection of children from harm.

Mr Sharma said drivers employed by the takeaway were required to check the identification of the person placing an order online and anyone buying alcohol on the premises would be subject to an identification check.

But police were concerned that although alcohol would only be sold with the purchase of food it was not considered this would reduce increased risk of crime and disorder.

Councillors heard the key factor for the police was the risk of street drinking of alcohol bought from the premises.

Police also believed the application would materially increase the risk of public nuisance arising from disorderly behaviour and were also concerned the applicant had not advised there was a designated supervisor with responsibility for ensuring the sale of alcohol was carried out in accordance with age verification policy, with no reference to an age verification policy being in place.

Councillors agreed that although there was reference to the drivers who would be supplying alcohol to customers being trained in checking the authenticity of a customer’s identification documents, regard had to be given to police representations about the prevalance of false ID documents.