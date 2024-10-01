Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A blazing row over the government’s plan to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance erupted at a meeting of Calderdale Council.

Attempts by Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors, supported by the Greens, to get the full Calderdale Council’s support to pressure the new Labour Government on the issue, or provide more local relief, fell by the wayside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With councillors present splitting down party lines, Labour’s amendment – which was highly critical of the previous Conservative government while outlining what the council could do and was doing – won the day.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winter fuel payment was previously available to all pensioners and worth up to £300.

Councillors clashed at Calderdale Council meeting

Under changes to the scheme, it will now only be available to those who receive pension credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative and Labour members accused each other of “hypocrisy” as debate grew heated.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) said a key part of his motion called for the Government to look at tapering cut off point for the allowance, suggesting an income threshold of up to £18,200.

“We’re not saying everyone should get it, far from it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re talking about ordinary people in Calderdale that are going to be severely affected by this – it’s just wrong and it’s not fair.

“I urge you to search your souls.”

Liberal Democrat councillors also tabled an amendment supported by other parties. This supported the Conservative motion and added other measures including the council investigating provision of “warm packs” of clothes and blankets to those needing assistance.

Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said it was estimated around 33,000 Calderdale pensioners would no longer receive the allowance and Coun Joe Atkinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) asked if the council could consider introducing a pensioners’ heating allowance scheme of its own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillors argued it was impossible to divorce the legacy their party had been left by 14 years of Conservative government from the issue.

Coun Sivia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) accused the Conservatives of having “a brass neck” to criticise the incoming Government after a few months, and after years of cuts and underfunding to councils impacting everything from benefits to buildings.

“Lectures from Conservatives on the perils of poverty and poorly insulated properties in our borough ring hollow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Calderdale Labour support the Labour government as they wrestle with the dismal legacy left behind by the Conservatives,” she said.

Labour councillors argued the impact of Conservative cuts was felt not just by pensioners but others including young people with families and adult disabled people.

Coun Dacre had earlier told Coun Prashad it was recognised there would be impact on some pensioners including increasing numbers potentially using food banks, and the council would continue to work identifying those which would qualify for pension credit – and get the fuel allowance – and give help and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told Coun Atkinson that with annual savings having to be made by the council into the millions of pounds to balance its books after years of Conservative Government cuts to council funding, “there is no possibility of our implementing a Calderdale pensioners’ heating allowance.”