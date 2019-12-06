Yorkshire Post podcast looks at big moments in the General Election campaign so far

A new episode of The Yorkshire Post's political podcast Pod's Own Country is out this morning.

The paper's Westminster Correspondent Geraldine Scott is joined by Tom Forth (Head of Data at Open Data Institute Leeds), Ryan Swift (PhD Researcher at the University of Leeds), and Robyn Vinter (Social Affairs Correspondent at the Yorkshire Post) to discuss the big moments of the campaign so far.

Pod's Own Country.

Plus negotiations expert Neil Clothier tells us what skills the politicians of today need to have.

The episode is the fourth released so far and this week the panel discusses the recent South Yorkshire floods and how politicians responded, whether we should believe polling which suggests Labour faces losing nine Yorkshire seats, and if television debates add any value during an election.

Pod's Own Country is available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, and Spotify, as well as other popular podcast platforms.