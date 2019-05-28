Your reaction to the first aerial image of how the A629 Calder and Hebble junction will look

A new artist impression which gives a full picture of the work planned on the A629 has been met with a mixed response.

Planning permission has now been granted for the next phase of the £120 million improvement programme of the highway between Halifax and Huddersfield, which will see work take place around the Calder and Hebble junction.

READ MORE: First aerial view of the next phase of the £120m A629 scheme revealed

A new link road will be created via a bridge spanning the Calder and Hebble Navigation to a roundabout on Stainland Road. This project will also include a full width footway and cycle path, and a new northbound bus lane on Stainland Road.

However, on first impressions and based on experiences of the other phases of the A629 scheme, many of you have mixed feelings about the latest plans.

This is what you have been saying on the story on our Facebook page.

Pauline Ramsden: It would appear that the junction at Salterhebble has been moved along Stainland Road ...the only difference is a roundabout instead of a blot of paint....costly exercise for not a massive improvement...just my opinion of course."

Stephen Walton: "Seems like a waste of money the 1st phase has made no difference what so ever."

Kate Shaw: "How about improving public transport to get cars off the roads, I would love to get the train to work but my journey would increase from 45 mins to 2.5 hours each way."

Fiona Brookes: "They spent 12 million on the first phase improving the A629 at Salterhebble from the Water mill pub and water treatment plant up to the hospital and what a waste of time and money that as been traffic congestion in this area is just as bad. The so called improvements have made no difference."

Richard Crombie: "Extra bus lanes and traffic lights, Calderdale’s answer to everything."

Simon Ward: "Isn’t the roundabout going to Sowerby Bridge a bottleneck? Just means queuing traffic won’t be on the way to Salterhebble - it’s just moved sideways."

Dale Lee Driver: "Salterhebble is absolutely shot to bits, much worse than before, both ways."