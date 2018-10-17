Poppy umbrellas installed in Halifax town centre

An eye-catching art installation has been created in Halifax as part of the town’s activities leading up to this year’s centenary Remembrance Day on November 11.

This year’s Remembrance Day marks 100 years since the end of the First World War, and to mark it, 30 giant red poppy umbrellas have been carefully suspended above Princess Street in the town centre.

The special poppy umbrellas replace conventional umbrellas which had already attracted pedestrians’ attention over recent weeks.

The poppies are suspended high above the street near the starting point of the Remembrance Day Parade, which will begin outside Halifax Town Hall at 10.20am on Sunday, November 11.

The project was commissioned and organised by Halifax BID, an initiative supporting commercial and residential communities in the town centre.

Halifax BID Project Manager, Chloe McNeill, said: “As an organisation committed to helping our local community, we’re pleased to be able support the town’s centenary weekend activities.

“These poppies are a striking and poignant reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by many from the area who gave their lives – a crucial contribution we’re immensely proud of here in Halifax.”

Another Halifax event marking the centenary of the end of the First World War will be the unveiling of 500 aluminium poppies, designed and made locally. These smaller, 4.5 inch poppies will occupy a space 12ft by 7ft at Halifax Minster, with dates for public viewing to be confirmed.

Each single poppy will represent 50 people from the Halifax borough who lost their lives during the war, and residents are invited to sponsor a poppy for £10, with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion.

The public can sponsor a poppy and leave a personal message by visiting https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-portal/fundraiserPage?pageId=975266.