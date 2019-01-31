Popular Calderdale beauty spot Ogden Water forced to close for the day

A popular Calderdale beauty spot for visitors and walkers has been forced to close for the day.

The cold snap which has brought freezing fog and icy conditions to the borough is responsible for the sudden closure at Ogden Water.

A spokesperson for Ogden Water said: "Due to the icy road conditions and ice covering the car parks, footpaths and roadways, Ogden Water including the car parks are closed today.

"Please visit one of the lower level parks and green space areas if you wish to walk."

