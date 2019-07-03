Popular Hipperholme pub forced into temporary closure after car crashes into building

A Hipperholme pub has been forced to temporarily close after a car crashed into the side of the building.

The incident happened on Denholme Gate Road yesterday morning at the Hare and Hounds pub.

Lee Marshall, owner of the pub said the crash to the gable end of the property where the toilets are situated.

He said they are currently in the process of finding some temporary toilets as the section of the building is now unsafe.

"It;s not just the damage caused by the car but it has put stress on other parts of the building, " said Mr Marshall.

"We are looking to re-open tomorrow, if not by the weekend. It just depends on when we can get some temporary toilets in place."

For the latest on when the pub hopes to reopen you can check out their Facebook page here

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 9.32am yesterday to a report a car had been in collision with the side of a building on Denholme Gate Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.