Post boxes in Halifax revamped to take accept parcels

A selection of post boxes in Halifax have been designed for posting parcels.

Some 128 postboxes across Yorkshire have been converted to take parcels, including in the Bradford, Halifax, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Leeds, Wakefield and York postcode areas.

Following a trial last year, Royal Mail plans to convert about 1,400 postboxes nationwide so that they can accept parcels in the same way as letters.

The postboxes include a wider aperture and secure design, in what is the postbox’s first major change of use since its introduction 160 years ago, Royal Mail said.

The newly adapted postboxes can be used to post parcels with pre-paid postage and some return items in the same way as letters, seven days a week. It gives online sellers greater “flexibility”, Royal Mail said.

What are parcel postboxes?

These parcel postboxes will allow small businesses and marketplace sellers to post pre-paid parcels in the same way that they post letters, provided parcels are pre-paid through Click & Drop.

They will also enable customers to post some barcoded returns parcels back at any time, seven days a week, but any returns made via parcel postboxes must include a Royal Mail barcode.

How will this work?

Royal Mail will convert existing meter boxes, which have a wider aperture and secure design.

This will make the posting of larger prepaid items not only safe, but convenient.

Mark Street, Head of Campaigns at Royal Mail, said: “The wide scale introduction of parcel postboxes is one of the many ways we at Royal Mail are looking to make the lives of our customers easier.

“The parcel postboxes trial last year was a success, and we hope that the wider roll-out gives added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours.”