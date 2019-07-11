Power cut hits hundreds of Calderdale homes and properties

An unexplained power cut has hit hundreds of homes and properties in Calderdale

The power cut is affecting 405 properties in the HD6, HX3 and HX5 areas of Calderdale.

The incident was reported at 8.30am this morning.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said said the power cut has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve the area

"We are currently working hard to restore power however we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time."

According to Northern Powergrid an estimated time for power to be restored is 10.30am.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.