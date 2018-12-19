Praise as rescue team comes to walker's aid - but concerns raised over emergency service provisions

A former Todmorden Town Councillor has praised the efforts of the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team after they rescued her following an incident, but has raised concerns over emergency service provisions.

Steph Booth was out walking her dog at around 4pm last week when she fell on a steep muddy slope at Centre Vale Park in Todmorden.

She said: “I was looking at my watch and next thing I was on the floor. My legs were badly twisted.

“I always carry my mobile with me but that day I’d left it in the car.”

A man called Neil, who was out walking his dog, came to Steph’s aid and called for an ambulance.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service rapid response vehicle was first on the scene but as it was so muddy and dangerous, eight Search and Rescue Team members had to evacuate her.

She was then taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and treated for a broken leg.

Steph said: “It was dark, cold, I was sat in mud for a couple of hours.

“I am nearly certain without the Search and Rescue I would not have got off the hill. They were extraordinary.”

The incident has made Steph think about the importance of the service and how it helps when traditional emergency services are stretched.

Although an ambulance was on its way soon after it was called, it was diverted to another incident. Steph said: “Emergency services are having to make assessments on where they are needed the most. There are not enough provisions.”

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team is a voluntary charity and is not recognised as an emergency service.

“What is important is how fantastic mountain rescue are, especially when the emergency services are stretched,” she added.

“They should be given the provision for emergency care.”

