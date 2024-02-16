Premiere of 'Instructions on How To Be Alone' explores solitude and connection
This March, witness the premiere of "Instructions on How To Be Alone," a collaborative physical theatre piece crafted by The Missing Theatre Company and Dramatic Recovery. With generous support from Arts Council England & IOU Theatre, this performance promises to be a transformative exploration of mental health challenges in today's society.
Through a blend of art forms and insightful storytelling, "Instructions on How To Be Alone" confronts these issues head-on.
The piece depicts the journey of a young woman grappling with mental health challenges as she retreats into the confines her own room. The cube where the character will reside is adorned with artwork contributed by various members of the Calderdale community, shedding light on different isolated communities and fostering a sense of togetherness despite our hardships.
Written and directed by Marguerite Vermersch, a French choreographer and theatre-maker trained at the Ecole Jacques Lecoq in Paris. She said: "I am thrilled to have collaborated with the Calderdale community and am eager to showcase their talent to Calderdale and beyond."
