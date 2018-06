Firefighters had to cut away a roof to get to a fire in a house in Halifax yesterday.

Crews were called to Alabama Street yesterday afternoon.

They used the Combined Aerial Rescue Pump from Halifax to cut away the roof.

There was no one in the building at the time.

Firefighters also attended from Illingworth and Rastrick. They finally left the scene more than five hours later, at 8.28pm.

A fire investigation officer also attended to investigate the cause of fire.