Progress at former ironworks site praised

A stone laying ceremony has taken place at a Halifax housing development.

Councillors and representatives from Homes England took part in the event at Titan Works on Claremount Road, where the development is breathing new life into a former ironworks.

The £7.1m project of 46 new homes is taking shape and will be a 100%affordable scheme providing both rent and shared ownership.

Calderdale councillors Stephen Baines MBE and Peter Caffrey (both ward councillors for Northowram and Shelf) were joined by the authority’s housing enabling and projects manager Richard Armitage. Richard Panter, Shelia Rush and Dilys Jones from Homes England completed the guest list.

The guests then laid stones to form part of the front exterior of a property facing onto Claremount Road.

Yorkshire Housing director of development Andy Gamble said: “I am delighted Yorkshire Housing is building new homes in Calderdale with the support of the local authority and Homes England.

“Titan Works will provide quality and affordable homes to the local area and this event gave us an opportunity to highlight our latest development and how this will make a positive impact in the area.”

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and resources, said: “We are really pleased to be supporting this new housing development.

“Increasing the number of affordable homes in Calderdale is a priority for the council. The scheme will bring more choice for local families and help towards our target of building 193 new affordable homes per year.

“The transformation is another example of the regeneration that’s happening across the borough, helping to make it a place where people want to live and invest.”