Progress being made at Aspire Development

Halifax-based management training consultancy Aspire Development has announced the results of its first Ofsted inspection following the launch of its dedicated bespoke management apprenticeship offering.

Aspire Development has achieved ‘reasonable progress’, according to the Ofsted report.

Inspectors found the team at Aspire Development ensures apprentices benefit from high-quality training that leads to a positive outcome, while ensuring appropriate levels of safeguarding are in place, and that the company is successfully meeting all the requirements of apprenticeship provision.

The inspectors noted that leaders are highly responsive to employers’ needs.

The leaders work closely with senior leaders and managers of employers to design apprenticeship programmes that meet employers’ organisational development needs effectively.

They clarify with employers the principles and requirements of apprenticeship programmes. Employers are fully aware of their commitment to allow sufficient time away from work for apprentices to participate in off-the-job training.

Trevor Wheatly, managing director of Aspire Development, said: “When we first launched our management Apprenticeships, we knew part of the process would be an Ofsted inspection, and so we set ourselves the target of achieving ‘reasonable progress’ come the publication of the first report.

“To say we’ve achieved this is fantastic news and testament to the whole team’s hard work and dedication to the clients we support. We’re delighted with the inspectors’ feedback and are excited to build on this in the coming years, while supporting even more apprentices to develop into exceptional managers, which in turn positively impacts the businesses and organisations where they work.”

In addition to the findings of its first Ofsted report, Aspire Development has also announced that over the past year since launching its management apprenticeship offering, seeing professionals undertake a work-based Level Three Management Apprenticeship, 100% of delegates have passed their End Point Assessment. Furthermore, 92% of apprentices undertaking this qualification under the guidance of Aspire Development have passed with a Merit, and of this figure, a further 69% have passed with a distinction.

Mr Wheatly added: “The figures speak for themselves and we couldn’t be prouder of all the apprentices we’ve supported so far. Part of the reason we enjoy such a high pass rate is because we put the learner first and at the very core of the whole programme.

“Each element is designed with them and their workplace in mind, so from the get-go they’re engaged and excited to up-skill while progressing on their apprenticeship journey.”