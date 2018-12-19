Property agent gets gifts on the move

Young patients have had their Christmas wishes fulfilled after a top property firm played Santa and donated scores of gifts.

Property development company, ALB North, have brightened up the festive season for children receiving treatment at Halifax Children’s Hospital.

It is the third year that kind-hearted colleagues from ALB have provided Christmas presents for hospitals around the UK but this is a first for the Halifax hospital.

Patients and staff gave ALB North a Santa wish list - and the company did not disappoint.

A van load of presents was handed over to the children’s hospital, with TVs, XBox 360 games, Lol dolls, baby toys, craft sets, Rubik’s cubes and games including Connect4, Uno, Frustration and Guess Who being amongst the gifts putting a smile on the youngsters’ faces, on Tuesday, December 11.

The presents were delivered by company director, Arran Bailey.

Arran said: “After the success of previous years’ pledges of gifts, I knew it was something that we wanted to repeat.

“As a small and dynamic business, we appreciate the investment that people have made into our business and we felt it important to give back to good causes in the region. ALB North get involved with lots of charity.”