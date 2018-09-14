Proposals for Halifax town centre improvement works and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Proposed Halifax Town Centre and A629 improvement works. Including demolition, creation of new public realm and improved bus, cycle and pedestrian facilities: A629 Phase Two, Commercial Street, Halifax.

Single storey extension to rear: 11 West View, Halifax.

Extensions to existing dwelling: 13 Ewood Drive, Mytholmroyd.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 13 Park Close, Lightcliffe.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 12 Park Close, Lightcliffe.

Fell one tree and prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 3 Skircoat Moor Close, Halifax.

Increase to number of caravan pitches from five to ten: Caravan Rough Hey Wood Camp Site, Stansfield Mill Lane, Triangle.

Dormer to front and rear and single storey extension to rear: 22 Pear Street, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Remove Competing Stem)(Tree Preservation Order): Nettle Hill, 13 - 15 Hough, Northowram.

Single storey extension to rear, removal of existing porch to front and blocking up of existing doorway, replacement and repairs to windows, new door, removal of chimney, repairs to roof, rooflights and internall alterations (Listed Building Consent): Smith House, 123 Smith House Lane, Lightcliffe.

Two parking spaces: 3 & 4 Shaw Mount, Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot.

Staff car park: Sandholme Iron Works, Halifax Road, Todmorden.

Extensions and alterations: Martins View, New Road, Holywell Green.

Demolition of existing concrete pre-cast sectional garage and replacement with detached, pitch-roofed blockwork and render garage and store, plus gabions: Ryeworth Upper Wood Nook, Longley Lane, Norland.

Detached dwelling and detached garage (outline): Side Of 33 Law Lane, Southowram.

New detached dwelling with detached double garage: Land South Of Sycamores Lodge, Steps Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 5.1metres, maximum height 3.8 metres, 3.3 metres to eaves: 65 Nest Estate, Mytholmroyd.

Proposed garage side extension with living accommodation above, front and rear porch’s, alterations to front elevation: Bold Hall Farm, Greetland Road, Barkisland,

Single storey rear extension: 27 Devon Way, Bailiff Bridge.

Reduce trees and remove stem from one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land Adjacent To Hoyle House Beck, Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Extension to front and side. Conversion of garage to bedroom: 250 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Rear single storey extension (Lawful Development Certificate): 16 Heathfield Rise, Rishworth.

Conservatory to rear (north east) elevation and underground garage to front (south west) of property: Elwin Pinfold Lane, Sowerby.

Dormer extension to front elevation: 121 Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

Detached garage: 32 Stonelea, Barkisland.

Restoration and extension of cottage to form a separate dwelling, involving the removal of the Nissan Hut and Stable Block: Thorn Tree Farm, Cottage Green Lane, Ripponden.

Proposed agricultural building to house farming equipment (Revised Scheme to 18/00201): Broad Hollin Farm, 73 Hollin Lane, Ripponden.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): 10 Charnock Close, Halifax.

Detached dwelling: Land Adjacent To 5 Westfield Drive, Lightcliffe.

Porch and access ramp to front elevation: Standeven House, Broomfield Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Re build existing out building to form annex, amendments to plot 4 on planning application 15/01450/FUL: The Willows, 4 Crimond Close, Hedge Top Lane, Northowram.