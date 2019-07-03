Proptech firm led by local man reveals revenue rise

Digital surveying software firm GoReport, which is headed by Halifax man Anthony Walker, has seen substantial revenue growth in the year to 31 March 2019.

GoReport’s turnover is up by 60% in the last year and 128% since 2017 with annualised revenues now running in excess £1million.

The firm, which has offices in Leeds and Belfast, has grown to 22 staff and is aiming for 100% growth in revenues in 2019 as traction in the growing market accelerates.

GoReport software is used by building surveyors and engineers, project managers, fire safety consultants, insurance loss adjusters and many other professions who have a need to capture data easily, flexibly and generate consistent outputs quickly.

The GoReport software digitises data capture and reporting processes to help property professionals reduce the time taken to generate survey outputs. The resulting uplift in customer experience has helped the firm increase its customer base by 100% from the previous 12-month period.

Mr Walker was born and grew up in Halifax and attended St Catherine’s Catholic High School.

He said: “We’re enjoying a combination of growing market awareness, an increasing adoption of technology across the property sector, interest from related sectors and industries, and a drive by clients to capture more data to inform their business operations.”

Mr Walker, a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and past chair of the organisation’s building surveying professional group board, added: “As a profession, surveyors’ day-to-day work for clients involves an amount of report writing which, done in the traditional way, can take up an inordinate amount of valuable time.

“With productivity proving a persistent issue, technology and how data is captured has an even greater part to play.”