Pubs in Halifax giving away free drinks until this Sunday

Pubs in Halifax are helping to cheer up the nation this January by giving away up to 33,000 free drinks - but be quick, as it is only until this Sunday.

Whether you fancy a pint, a gin and tonic - or if you’re doing Dry January - you can take up the offer from Ei Publican Partnerships.

Pubs in Halifax include:

Union Cross Hotel

Halfway House

Shoulder of Mutton Shelf

Spring Gardens

The pub company is giving drinkers an excuse to visit their local in the New Year as part of its Cheer Up January campaign.

Managing Director at Ei Publican Partnerships, Nick Light said: “We’re wishing everyone a Happy New Year and encouraging people to be social in January.

“The pub is the original social network, where you can catch up with friends and be a part of a local community and just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean you can’t go out and enjoy yourself.

“We recognise that many people are saving money in the New Year having indulged at Christmas so we’re making it easier by giving the nation a free drink.”

You can pick from drinks including Coors Light, Carling, Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime low alcohol ciderand much more.

You’ve got until Sunday (Jan 20) to claim your free drink and you must download a voucher to your phone from www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk before showing it at your nearest participating watering hole.

Enter your postcode here to find your nearest pub.