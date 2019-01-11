Pubs set to mark Burns’ Night

Four pubs in the Halifax area will be celebrating the life and poetry of the Scottish poet Robert Burns by hosting Burns’ Week.

The week runs from Friday 18 to Friday 25 January inclusive, with Burns’ Night on Friday, January 25.

To mark the occasion the pubs will be serving two special meals; Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as Caledonian Burger (6oz burger, haggis, whisky sauce, chips and six beer- battered onion rings).

Customers at The Richard Oastler in Bethal Street, Brighouse and The Commercial Inn in Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, together with The Barum Top Inn in Rawson Street and The Percy Shaw in Broad Street, both in Halifax, will also be able to enjoy a guest ale from Scotland’s Inveralmond Brewery.

The Richard Oastler manager, Sandra Moccia, said: “Burns’ Week is always great fun and our customers enjoy the fact that we celebrate for a week rather than just one day.”