Pupils create new book in fight to tackle child obesity

Pupils at a Halifax school have created a book aimed at reducing childhood obesity.

Earlier this year Julie Jenkins, CMBC Director of Children’s Services said that one in five children in the borough are overweight or obese.

Research reinforces this, showing that the number of very overweight (obese) infants and children nationally is increasing year on year, and without intervention these children are likely to be overweight during childhood, adolescence and adulthood.

The problem is made worse with some children accessing more screen time and leading less active lives.

With this in mind, pupils at Salterhebble Junior and Infant School in Halifax wanted to contribute to helping children become more aware of health and fitness.

Based on an original storyboard by Martin Haigh (Enterprise Partner and Governor at Salterhebble Junior and Infant School), the pupils developed their own extended storyboards.

Then snippets of each were merged, resulting in a beautifully illustrated story book showing the value of health and fitness for young people and their families.

Specialist Public Health guidance was provided by Gaynor Scholefield of Calderdale Council and the project was sponsored by the authority.

The book is designed to be read with children, to engage them in discussion about having a positive attitude to exercise, movement, activity and the value of a healthy lifestyle.

Mr Haigh said: “The creation of this book was a real team effort and the pupils and staff at Salterhebble Junior and Infant School, Halifax showed great interest, enthusiasm and diligence in creating the final story.”